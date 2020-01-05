Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Surna Inc (OTCMKTS:SRNA) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.08, 321,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 563,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA)

Surna Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, and state-and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the United States and Canada. It offers chillers, fan coils and air handlers, dehumidifiers, and odor control and air sanitation equipment, as well as controllers, such as thermostats; and system design and engineering services.

