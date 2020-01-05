Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) were down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67, approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

About Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

