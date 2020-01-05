Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.92

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.92 and last traded at $67.87, with a volume of 11604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $512,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,126 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Synaptics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Synaptics by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

