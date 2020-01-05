Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.38). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of ($2.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $52.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. Synchronoss Technologies’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Glenn Lurie purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $248.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.46. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

