Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.47 on Friday. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synlogic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synlogic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Synlogic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

