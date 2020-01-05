TaaS Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00006302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Liqui and Livecoin. TaaS has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $214.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TaaS has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00191010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.01513060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00123285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.