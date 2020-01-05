TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.40. TAG Oil shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 4,400 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $34.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.73 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAG Oil Ltd will post 0.0405063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAG Oil

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

