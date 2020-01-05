Tanami Gold (ASX:TAM) Shares Up 13.5%

Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM)’s share price rose 13.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), approximately 246,284 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 228,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.80.

Tanami Gold Company Profile (ASX:TAM)

Tanami Gold NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold properties in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Groundrush/Central project located in the Northern Territory, Australia. Tanami Gold NL is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanami Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanami Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.