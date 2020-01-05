Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRGP. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $44.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $47,754,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

