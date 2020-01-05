Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Shares of Target stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day moving average is $105.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,904 shares of company stock worth $1,339,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

