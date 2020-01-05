Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.41

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $11.25. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1,389 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 11,450 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Taylor Devices worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

