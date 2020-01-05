Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC set a $73.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

