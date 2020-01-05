Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Telenav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ TNAV opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Telenav has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Telenav had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Telenav will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,199.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Telenav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Telenav by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telenav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Telenav by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Telenav by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

