TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.94

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 10754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TELUS by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in TELUS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in TELUS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in TELUS by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in TELUS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

