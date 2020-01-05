Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $9.14 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.