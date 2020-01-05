Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0288 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

NYSE GIM opened at $6.14 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $6.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.