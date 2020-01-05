Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Receives $30.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Tenaris stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 41.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 26.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 451.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at $2,542,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

