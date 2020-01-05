Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.47

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.47 and traded as high as $87.33. Tetra Tech shares last traded at $87.02, with a volume of 10,234 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.11%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

