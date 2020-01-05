The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Shares Down 0.2%

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc (LON:BIOG)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 922.12 ($12.13) and last traded at GBX 934 ($12.29), approximately 68,538 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 64,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 936 ($12.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of $393.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 848.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 769.15.

About The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investment in the biotechnology industry across the world. It invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies. The Company will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange.

