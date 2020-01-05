The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

The Zweig Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Get The Zweig Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSE ZTR opened at $11.48 on Friday. The Zweig Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

About The Zweig Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.