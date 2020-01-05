TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading Down 5.3%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.31, approximately 2,800,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,457,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Brian Bernick acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $55,539.42. In the last three months, insiders have bought 112,387 shares of company stock worth $352,539. Corporate insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.