Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

NYSE:THR opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.41. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Thermon Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 75.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at $230,000.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.