Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Tidewater from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.03. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Tamburrino acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 75.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 157.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 27.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

