Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

TLYS opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 490,929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,061 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

