Tim Score Purchases 4,082 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Tim Score acquired 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19).

BLND stock opened at GBX 629.80 ($8.28) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 595.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 560.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. British Land Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -9.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. British Land’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised British Land to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on British Land from GBX 424 ($5.58) to GBX 399 ($5.25) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 553.08 ($7.28).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

