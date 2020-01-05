TrezarCoin (TZC) Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $492,850.00 and $601.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057030 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00039912 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00698207 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00238780 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00083307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001775 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 200,104,700 coins and its circulating supply is 188,104,700 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

TrezarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrezarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

