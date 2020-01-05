Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRIL. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Trillium Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,465,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

