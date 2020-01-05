Trinity Network Credit Market Capitalization Hits $401,449.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $401,449.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00190476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.01501208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit launched on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

