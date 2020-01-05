TrueDeck (TDP) One Day Volume Tops $21,700.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $135,557.00 and approximately $21,700.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00190245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.48 or 0.01485726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00122913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.