TrumpCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $282.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $84,138.00 and approximately $282.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022199 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003710 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.02361830 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016097 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

