Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trupanion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,202.67 and a beta of 1.71. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $85,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,454,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,169,913.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $838,505 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 286,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Trupanion by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 145,886 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,142,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after buying an additional 100,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Trupanion by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 99,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

