TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $644,612.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 62,511,374,652 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

