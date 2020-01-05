Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 8th (OTCMKTS:THCAU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:THCAU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 8th. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:THCAU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,774,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $2,473,000.

About Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.