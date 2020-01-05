TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TWC Enterprises Ltd (TSE:TWC) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.92 and last traded at C$12.92, 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.49. The stock has a market cap of $347.29 million and a PE ratio of 112.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83.

In other TWC Enterprises news, Director Johannes Lokker sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.29, for a total value of C$31,497.30.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario/Quebec and Florida.

