Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.25.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,281. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $58,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 15,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $1,539,137.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,749 shares of company stock worth $20,283,718 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 123.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 26.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,268,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,494 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $102,522,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $107,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

