Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UCTT. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut Ultra Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

UCTT stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,723.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,788 shares of company stock worth $1,543,521. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

