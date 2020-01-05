Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $919.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,521. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

