Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.58

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and traded as high as $11.59. Uni Select shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 17,425 shares.

UNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Uni Select from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Uni Select from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.21. The company has a market cap of $484.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$608.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Uni Select Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

About Uni Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

