Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $179.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $180.98. 2,344,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $134.52 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.