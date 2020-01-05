United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UMC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,758. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.