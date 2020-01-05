Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:UHT opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.93.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.