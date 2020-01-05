Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ULH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

ULH stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $375.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 29.93%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.