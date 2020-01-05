Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.78, approximately 478,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 348,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

The stock has a market cap of $931.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

