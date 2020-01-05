UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 2,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.87. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. UTStarcom had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UTStarcom will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

