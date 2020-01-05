ValuEngine Downgrades AerCap (NYSE:AER) to Strong Sell

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

NYSE AER opened at $61.18 on Friday. AerCap has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

