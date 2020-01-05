ValuEngine Downgrades AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Buy

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANAB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $15.10 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 42.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $115,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

