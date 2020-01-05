ValuEngine Downgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Sell

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NYSE:CCK opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $78.29. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $744,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,485 shares of company stock worth $1,287,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crown by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Crown by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,953,000 after acquiring an additional 37,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

