ValuEngine Downgrades Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) to Sell

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SMIT opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Schmitt Industries has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%.

In other Schmitt Industries news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

