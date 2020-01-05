ValuEngine Lowers Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to Strong Sell

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

CAG opened at $33.34 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,759,000 after purchasing an additional 874,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

