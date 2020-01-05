ValuEngine Upgrades Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to “Hold”

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Amc Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $39.36 on Friday. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 57.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,674,000 after buying an additional 934,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 57.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after buying an additional 246,275 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Amc Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Amc Networks by 117.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 46,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amc Networks by 16.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 44,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

